This week's events at the library

JONESBORO — There are many free events for all ages taking place each week this summer at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
Ongoing events include Summer Reading Club; Matinee Monday, a family film shown at 2 p.m. in the Round Room; and Surf’s Up for kindergarteners-third graders at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Round Room, with this week featuring saltwater creatures and saltwater aquariums.
Storytimes this week will feature creatures of the deep. Storytime is 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Children’s Library. Tiny Tales, for families with babies up to 24 months is 10 a.m. Thursday.
Kids who have completed the fourth-sixth grades can make ocean-themed slime at 3 p.m. Thursday. Teens who have completed seventh-12th grades can get a temporary plant-based henna tattoo at 3 p.m. Wednesday and participate in a tie-dye workshop at 4 p.m. Friday in the Round Room. Participants are encouraged to bring a white t-shirt or pillowcase.
Adults will have their own drop-in, tie-dye workshop from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday in or outside the Round Room. Guests are limited to two items per person and should bring their own white cotton shirts or bandanas.
Participants in either tye-die event should know that their clothing may be stained.
Weekly through July, the library will offer off-site performances on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St., and 2 p.m. at Allen Park, 3609 Race St., both in Jonesboro. This week’s performance will feature the Museum of Discovery.
The final summer concert of the year will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the front lawn of the library and will feature Drive South. Free cups of Andy’s frozen custard and cold bottled water will be provided.
Also, throughout the year, the library hosts monthly art displays featuring a variety of local artists. This month’s artist is Vivian Hardin.
Her current exhibit includes bright colors and animals including a hedgehog in honor of the library’s late hedgehog, Ida. Hardin is also an officially licensed Red Wolves artist.
This exhibit is available 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m Sunday and will continue through June 30.
For more information on library programs, call 870-935-5133 or visit www. libraryinjonesboro.org.
