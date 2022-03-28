HOT SPRINGS — Thousands of EAST students from Arkansas and Oklahoma attended EAST Conference 2022 held March 15-17 in Hot Springs,
The event featured special activities such as “EAST Fusion: Night at the Museum” hosted by the Mid-America Science Museum as well as over two-dozen breakout sessions and two arena shows at the Bank OZK Arena.
Throughout the general sessions at the Bank OZK Area, more than 25 trophies were presented to outstanding programs, including three recipients of the Founder’s Award – the highest honor an EAST program can receive.
Founder’s Award Winners were Cross County High School in Cherry Valley, Nettleton STEAM School in Jonesboro and Buffalo Island Central High School in Monette.
Individual competition winners from Northeast Arkansas and the categories for which they won include Grayson Seibert of Armorel High School, the Fay Jones Architectural Challenge Competition and SketchUp Competition; Alex Thyen of Armorel High School, the Tech Support Olympiad Competition; and Drew Grim of Paragould High School, the Music Competition.
Team competition winners from Northeast Arkansas and the categories for which they won include Chase Bupp, Ayden Qualls, Caden Whitehead, Joel Mata and Riley Whitehead of Buffalo Island Central High School in Monette, the Drone Competition; Axson Wallace and Chesney Henderson of Harrisburg High School, the Mapping App Competition; and Macie McCommon, Bo Cook, Konnor Wilson and Jenna Organ of Cross County High School, the Go Map Twenty-Two ArcGIS Competition.
