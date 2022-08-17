JONESBORO — St. Bernards Healthcare has announced the addition of three internal medicine specialists to the St. Bernards Clopton Clinic medical team.

Jonesboro native Dr. Veronica Easton arrives at St. Bernards after completing a palliative care fellowship with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. A graduate of Valley View High School, Easton worked at St. Bernards Medical Center while earning her bachelor’s degrees in biology and chemistry from Arkansas State University. She obtained her Doctor of Medicine in 2018 from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock before completing an internal medicine residency with UTHSC in 2021.