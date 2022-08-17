JONESBORO — St. Bernards Healthcare has announced the addition of three internal medicine specialists to the St. Bernards Clopton Clinic medical team.
Jonesboro native Dr. Veronica Easton arrives at St. Bernards after completing a palliative care fellowship with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. A graduate of Valley View High School, Easton worked at St. Bernards Medical Center while earning her bachelor’s degrees in biology and chemistry from Arkansas State University. She obtained her Doctor of Medicine in 2018 from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock before completing an internal medicine residency with UTHSC in 2021.
Easton holds certification with the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Also a pediatrics specialist, Dr. Riley Pace joins St. Bernards after completing an internal medicine/pediatrics internship and residency with UTHSC. He earned his Doctor of Medicine in 2018, also from UTHSC.
Pace holds professional memberships with the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American/Tennessee Medical Association, the Harvey Team Committee at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and Phi Chi Medical Fraternity.
A Memphis native, Pace has family from the Randolph County area.
A native of Piggott, Dr. Amanda Sale is staying with St. Bernards after graduating this summer from the organization’s internal medicine residency program. Dr. Sale obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Arkansas State University. She then completed a Master’s of Business Administration in Healthcare Management before earning her Doctor of Medicine in 2019 from American University of Integrative Sciences in Barbados.
Dr. Sale holds certifications in fundamental critical care support, critical care ultrasound and basic life support/advanced cardiac life support, as well as a professional membership with the American College of Physicians.
