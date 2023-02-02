Three promoted at Ritter Communications

JONESBORO — Ritter Communications CEO Alan Morse has announced the promotion of Jane Marie Woodruff, Tony McKay and Heather Terry to vice president positions.
“These individuals have made significant contributions to the growing success of the company and are deserving of recognition. These promotions reflect their dedication and the experience they bring as the company focuses on future growth,” Morse stated in the announcement.
Woodruff joined Ritter in 2007, serving most recently as director of marketing. She is responsible for leading a team focused on marketing strategy for all operations and all classes of products and services in her new role as vice president, marketing.
“Jane Marie has earned this distinction providing exceptional leadership for our marketing team supporting all customer and product types over the past several years,” Morse said.
McKay came to Ritter in 2005 as a network operations center technician. Since then, he has risen to serve as director of solutions delivery and hometown installation and repair.
In his new capacity as vice president, field operations, McKay provides oversight for installation and repair and outside plant maintenance across all customers, product types and service territories. He is also responsible for solutions delivery and plant operations.
“Tony has performed admirably in a variety of roles since joining the company and has risen to every challenge we’ve given him,” Morse said.
“Along the way he has gained a broad understanding of company operations and processes that will ensure his success in this new role.”
Terry began her career with Ritter in 2010, in the accounting department. Her most recent role was director of financial planning and analysis and carrier relations. This promotion elevates her title to vice president, financial planning and analysis.
“Heather has been instrumental to the development of our organization’s strategic vision,” Morse said. “We are honored to recognize her vital contributions to the company’s success and her commitment to our continued growth with this promotion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.