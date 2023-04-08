'Through a Child's Eyes' exhibition winners announced

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University Museum opened its annual “Through a Child’s Eyes” exhibition of art from children in Northeast Arkansas on April 1.
“Through a Child’s Eyes” is a juried art show to which 23 schools, both public and private, within 60 miles of Jonesboro, have submitted works created by children aged 4 through grade eight. Homeschooled children were also eligible to enter. There were 175 total entries.
Judges awarded first, second and third place at each grade level, while the overall winner, Sofia Mancilla of Jonesboro Visual and Performing Arts magnet school (JVPA), received the Charlott Jones Best of Show Award for her entry, “Colors of Me.”
Ribbon winners this year are listed by grade and school.
Pre-K:
Rainbow by Darian Wilson, Blessed Sacrament, Jonesboro.
Matthew, the Polar Bear, by Caroline Smith, Blessed Sacrament.
Kindergarten:
Northern Lights, by Molleigh Propst, Jonesboro Kindergarten Center.
Wayne Thiebaud Gumballs, by Autumn Dillard, Jonesboro Kindergarten Center.
Color Wheel Ferris Wheel, by Mila Kouguine, Jonesboro Kindergarten Center.
First Grade:
Edwina the Emu, by Betsy Pierce, Jonesboro International Studies magnet school.
A Rainbow Flower, by Aliana Reed, Bay.
Lions, by Amara Newsom, P.J. Creates, Jonesboro.
Second Grade:
Peaceful Fawn, by Rhett Johnson, Bay.
Piano Time, by Naima Ota Fofanah, JVPA.
Chicken on the Move, by Sawyer Lynn, Bay.
Third Grade:
One Small Step for Man, by Alayna Havner, JVPA.
Self Portrait, by Amelia Smith, Crowley’s Ridge Academy, Paragould.
Rolling Apples, by Malachi Washington, Bay.
Fourth Grade:
Untitled, by Benjamin Moss, Nettleton STEAM, Jonesboro.
Purple, by America Cortes, Wynne Intermediate School.
Camping in the Heart, by Addy Beth Martin, International Studies.
Fifth Grade:
Tick Tock Owl, by Aiden Walker, International Studies.
Magpie Master Study, by Sophia Jones, Greene County Tech Intermediate, Paragould.
Wild Cicada, by Daniyal Khan, Blessed Sacrament.
Sixth Grade:
Catch of the Day, by Dena K. Briggs, West Memphis Christian School.
Self Portrait, by Alexandria Jefferson, Nettleton STEAM.
Digital Bursting with Soy Sauce, by Ada Chen, Oak Grove Middle School, Paragould.
Seventh Grade:
Space Princess, by Hayvin Duran, Batesville Jr. High.
Tommie Kid, by Tommie Downey, Highland Middle School.
Knife, by Edmund Botchway, Crowley’s Ridge Academy.
Eighth Grade:
Pedro Pascal, by Landon Newcom, Highland Middle School.
Sally, by Isabell Wicker, Armorel.
Basquiat-My Inspiration, by Ella Davis, Batesville Jr. High.
