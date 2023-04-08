'Through a Child's Eyes' exhibition winners announced

“Colors of Me” by Sofia Mancilla of Jonesboro Visual and Performing Arts magnet school, received the Charlott Jones Best of Show Award during the annual Arkansas State University Museum “Through a Child’s Eyes” juried exhibition which opened April 1. Admission to the museum and exhibit are free. Museum hours are 10-5, Tuesday-Saturday except during university holidays.

 Courtesy of Arkansas State University Museum

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University Museum opened its annual “Through a Child’s Eyes” exhibition of art from children in Northeast Arkansas on April 1.

“Through a Child’s Eyes” is a juried art show to which 23 schools, both public and private, within 60 miles of Jonesboro, have submitted works created by children aged 4 through grade eight. Homeschooled children were also eligible to enter. There were 175 total entries.