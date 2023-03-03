Tibetan Buddhist monks to construct sand mandala

Tibetan Buddhist monks work on a sand mandala at Lyon College in 2019. Monks will again create an mandala March 6-10 in the rotunda of the Lyon Business and Economics Building on the Lyon College campus.

 Submitted photo

BATESVILLE — Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery will construct a mandala sand painting March 6-10 in the rotunda of the Lyon Business and Economics Building on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road.

On Monday, March 6, at noon, there will be an opening ceremony in the rotunda of the Lyon building. That day, the monks will work from the opening ceremony until 6 p.m. Hours on Tuesday through Thursday, March 7-9, will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on Friday, March 10, will be 10 a.m. until the closing ceremony at noon. The monks will take staggered breaks for lunch, so there should always be at least one person working on the mandala during the visit.