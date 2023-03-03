Tibetan Buddhist monks to construct sand mandala

BATESVILLE — Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery will construct a mandala sand painting March 6-10 in the rotunda of the Lyon Business and Economics Building on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road.
On Monday, March 6, at noon, there will be an opening ceremony in the rotunda of the Lyon building. That day, the monks will work from the opening ceremony until 6 p.m. Hours on Tuesday through Thursday, March 7-9, will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on Friday, March 10, will be 10 a.m. until the closing ceremony at noon. The monks will take staggered breaks for lunch, so there should always be at least one person working on the mandala during the visit.
During the week, there will be two presentations. “Symbolism of the Sand Mandala” at 5 p.m. Tuesday and “Meditation for Focus and Stress Relief” at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The public is welcome to view the mandala construction and attend the free lectures.
Of all the artistic traditions of Tantric Buddhism, that of painting with colored sand ranks as one of the most unique and exquisite. Millions of grains of sand are painstakingly laid into place on a flat platform over a period of days or weeks to form the image of a mandala.
The lamas begin the exhibit by drawing an outline of the mandala on the wooden platform. On the following days, they lay the colored sands. Each monk holds a traditional metal funnel called a chak pur while running a metal rod on its grated surface. The vibration causes the sand to flow like liquid onto the platform.
Traditionally most sand mandalas are destroyed shortly after their completion. This is done as a metaphor for the impermanence of life. The sands are swept up and placed in an urn; to fulfill the function of healing, half is distributed to the audience at the closing ceremony, while the remainder is carried to a nearby body of water, where it is deposited. The waters then carry the healing blessing to the ocean, and from there it spreads throughout the world for planetary healing.
