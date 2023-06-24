CONWAY — Arkansas PBS has announced a giveaway of 15 tickets to its “Arkansas Treasures” filming event set for Aug. 5-6 at the network studios in Conway. Entries will be accepted through July 7.

To provide a fair, secure and efficient experience, all attendees are required to register in advance. Only ticket holders will be admitted to the event. Anyone interested in participating in the ticket giveaway should register at myarpbs.org/arkansastreasures.