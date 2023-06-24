CONWAY — Arkansas PBS has announced a giveaway of 15 tickets to its “Arkansas Treasures” filming event set for Aug. 5-6 at the network studios in Conway. Entries will be accepted through July 7.
To provide a fair, secure and efficient experience, all attendees are required to register in advance. Only ticket holders will be admitted to the event. Anyone interested in participating in the ticket giveaway should register at myarpbs.org/arkansastreasures.
Winners will be notified by email on or around July 17, will have 48 hours to confirm their attendance and will be asked to share what items they plan to bring for evaluation. Each ticket grants the ticket holder admission to the filming with a total of two items to be evaluated. Ticket holders may bring one guest, but guests cannot bring items to be evaluated.
Guaranteed admission is also available for a $120 donation to the Arkansas PBS Foundation. The donation will also provide a year-long Arkansas PBS membership; a subscription to Arkansas PBS Passport and one year of Arkansas PBS Magazine.
Due to occupancy restrictions, walk-ins cannot be accommodated.
