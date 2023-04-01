JONESBORO — Tickets are on sale now for the Foundation of Arts Oasis Film and Digital Media Fest set for April 21-22 at The Forum Theater, 115 E Monroe Ave.
Admission includes an All Access Pass to any ticketed event during the festival and Saturday Student or General Admission Day Passes.
The festival will feature short films in two categories, general and express yourself, creative media workshops.
A series of featured speakers including Cody Bush, actor, improviser and instructor; Jordan Wayne Long, filmmaker; Robby Meyers, creative director and 3D animator; Tara Perry, actor, writer and producer; Croix Provence, actor, voice actor and improviser; Hunter West, award-winning film director; Corey Womack, screenwriter and senior producer; and Ramona Yancy, actor, acting coach, and author.
Film screenings will be held at 7 p.m. April 21 and at 6 p.m. April 22.
