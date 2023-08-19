CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Reynolds Performance Hall will present Wheel of Fortune Live!, with special guest host, Bob Goen, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
The live stage show is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA and is the only way fans can experience Wheel of Fortune in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios. It is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.
At Wheel of Fortune Live!, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to win prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. There will be audience games, too.
Tickets range from $30-$50 for adults and $10 for children/students and are on sale now. They can be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., online at uca.edu/reynolds or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
