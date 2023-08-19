JONESBORO — A session on the iconography and history of gravestones will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, 407 Union St. The event is free and open to the public.
Dr. Gregory Hansen will provide an introduction to the iconography and symbolism of local funerary art. Jennifer Hardaway, a doctoral student in Arkansas State University’s Heritage Studies Ph.D. Program, who is active in historic preservation, will discuss how the history of stone carving is connected to Jonesboro’s history, ways to study gravestones as historical resources and tips for cleaning and preserving tombstones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.