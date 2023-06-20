Toney takes first in digital art for district contest

Vanessa Toney, a sophomore at The Academies of Jonesboro High School, is the first-place winner in the digital medium category of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for the First Congressional District with her piece entitled, “Peonies.” Pictured with Toney is her art instructor, David Leggett.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Vanessa Toney is the first-place winner in the digital medium category for the districtwide 2023 Congressional Art Competition hosted by Congressman Rick Crawford.

She is a sophomore at The Academies of Jonesboro High School under the art instruction of David Leggett and the daughter of Monica Gurnsey.