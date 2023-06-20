Toney takes first in digital art for district contest

JONESBORO — Vanessa Toney is the first-place winner in the digital medium category for the districtwide 2023 Congressional Art Competition hosted by Congressman Rick Crawford.
She is a sophomore at The Academies of Jonesboro High School under the art instruction of David Leggett and the daughter of Monica Gurnsey.
Over 200 artwork submissions representing 25 schools in the First Congressional District were submitted for this year’s competition. The judges of the competition were Jayson Mirafuentes and David Mason, both of Jonesboro.
The Congressional Art Competition is divided into medium categories and the first-place winners of each category were recognized by Crawford at a reception hosted at his Jonesboro district office.
The first-place winners of each medium category, the Best in Show and the People’s Choice winner will be on display for the month of June at IV Kings Coffee, 2611 E. Nettleton Ave. in Jonesboro. The Best in Show winner, Liza Shaddy from Norfork High School, will have her artwork displayed in Washington, D.C., for a year with the other winners of this national competition.
Additional first-place winners were Nikolai Stone from Flippin High School, collage medium; Caroline Christofferson from Hoxie High School, drawing medium; Makynna Powers from Greene County Tech, mixed media; Ashton Timms from Greene County Tech, photography; and Derrick Burton from Forrest City High School, print medium.
The People’s Choice winner was Courtney Platt from Lonoke High School.
