POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College’s Law Enforcement Training Academy held its Spring 2022 graduation ceremony on Friday in the Randolph County Development Center on the Pocahontas campus.
Top LETA cadets from class 2022-A were recognized. Those cadets serving in The Sun coverage area included Cameron Kelemen of the Wynne Police Department, who earned the Top Overall Award, which is obtained by having the highest overall average in the areas of academics, firearms, and physical fitness. Kelemen also finished third for Top Physical Fitness.
Sam White of the Jonesboro Police Department earned first for the Top Academic award and second for Top Overall and Top Physical Fitness.
Mark Brown of the Pocahontas Police Department earned third for Top Overall.
Colten Crabb of the Blytheville Police Department came in second for Top Academic awards and Brent Kopiness of the Rector Police Department was third.
Brad Miller of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, firing at a 97 percent accuracy, earned the top Firearms Award; Jaden Archer of the Blytheville Police Department, firing at a 96.4 percent accuracy, earned second place; and Brent Kopiness of the Rector Police Department, firing at a 95.4 percent accuracy, earned third place.
