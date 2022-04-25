JONESBORO — The most outstanding graduating students in the College of Liberal Arts and Communication were recognized during Arkansas State University’s Convocation of Scholars.
The Chancellor’s Scholar award was presented to Dean MacDonald of Paragould, who graduated with Bachelor of Arts degrees in both political science and music. The Chancellor’s Scholar is the graduating student with the highest cumulative grade point average who has completed the most credit hours at A-State.
MacDonald was joined by Noah Haynes of Sherwood, Emma Minden of Little Rock, Sydney Wofford of Rector, Kelly Lee of Walnut Ridge, Samuel Harris of Paragould, Jacob Clontz of Leicester, N.C., Leyandra Snyder of Boise, Idaho, Abby Frisby of Bay, Grace Nelson of Steele, Mo., and Krista Pittman of Jonesboro in receiving 4.0 Scholar Awards.
Departmental award recipients included Abigail Mock of Maumelle, Katelyn Feemster of North Little Rock, Cody T. Preston of Bono, Emma Minden of Little Rock, Amanda Mills of Ellisville, Mo., Faith Briggs of Alexander, Alye Freeman of Jonesboro and Peyton Woodson Cooper of Katy, Texas; all in the Communication Department.
Those recognized in the Criminology, Sociology and Geography Department were Hannah Morgan of Paragould, Grace Nelson of Steele, Mo., Kathleen Chapman of Chesterfield, Mo., and Annica Kartsson of Vantaa, Finland.
English, Philosophy and World Languages Department award winners were Kelly Lee of Walnut Ridge, Lydia Perschka of West Memphis, Abby Frisby of Bay, Rebekah Overman of Pocahontas, Mindy Lynn of Rector, and Samuel Harris and Mackenzie Ritsmon, both of Paragould.
Those recognized in the History Department were Kathrine Davis of Jonesboro, Kaylee Crain of Bay and Abby Pucik of Wynne.
In the Media and Journalism Department, the top students were Joshua Pruett of Blytheville, Alex Galbraith of Maumelle and Courtney Edwards of Cave City.
Top students in the Music Department were Leyandra Snyder of Boise, Idaho, Dean MacDonald of Paragould and Lynnley Dodd of Batesville.
Recognized in the Political Science Department were Dean MacDonald of Paragould, Noah Haynes of Sherwood, Reagan Brackett of Vero Beach, Fla., Christina Nicole Phillips of Jonesboro and Joseph Traylor of Davidsonville, Md.
Madison Stewart of Trumann was honored in the Theatre Department.
