HARRISBURG — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency has announced that applications are being accepted in Poinsett County for the Emergency Conservation Program to address damage from the tornadoes that occurred Dec. 10.
Signup will begin Jan. 3 and end Feb. 1. The approved ECP practices under this authorization include EC-1 debris removal. ECP assists producers with the recovery cost to restore agricultural land to pre-disaster conditions.
Approved ECP applicants may receive up to 75 percent of the cost of approved restoration activity. Limited resource, socially disadvantaged and beginning farmers and ranchers may receive up to 90 percent of cost-share. Producers with damage must apply for assistance prior to beginning reconstructive work.
FSA’s National Environmental Policy Act and environmental compliance review process is required to be completed before any actions are taken.
Submitting an application after reconstructive work has been completed may not qualify for ECP. FSA county committees will evaluate applications based on an on-site inspection, taking into consideration the type and extent of the damage.
The inspection does not guarantee that funding will be provided. The 2018 Farm Bill increased the payment limitation for ECP to $500,000 per disaster. The use of ECP funds is limited to activities to return the land to the relative pre-disaster condition.
Conservation concerns that were present on the land prior to the disaster are not eligible for ECP assistance. For more information contact the Poinsett County FSA office at 870-578-2444 or visit farmers.gov/recover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.