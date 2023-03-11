JONESBORO — The Craighead County Highway Department will close Craighead 945 on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the work is completed, to replace a culvert. The road will be closed between Craighead 906 and Craighead 954.

Another portion of Craighead 945, between Hwy. 18 and Craighead 906, will be closed on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until the work is completed, also to replace a culvert.