JONESBORO — The Craighead County Highway Department will close Craighead 945 on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the work is completed, to replace a culvert. The road will be closed between Craighead 906 and Craighead 954.
Another portion of Craighead 945, between Hwy. 18 and Craighead 906, will be closed on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until the work is completed, also to replace a culvert.
Detour signs will be posted to alert the public and motorists are asked to use caution in the area.
Commuters should allow for additional travel time. A notice for the road closure will be on www.craigheadcounty.org on the Road Department’s page under the heading “Road/Bridge Closures.”
On Tuesday, a newly constructed traffic signal is scheduled to be activated at the intersection of Highway 18 and Quality Way Street in Jonesboro.
Weather permitting, construction crews may briefly close traffic lanes in the area to activate the signal. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.