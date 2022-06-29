JONESBORO — Independence Day will be celebrated Monday and city, county, state and federal offices will be closed.
Counties closing will include Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp. The Sharp County Courthouse will also be closed beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.
City offices throughout the area will be closed Monday, but not all will have alterations to their residential garbage pickup.
In Jonesboro, both Monday’s and Tuesday’s trash and recycling routes will be run on Tuesday. Any of Tuesday’s routes not collected will roll over to Wednesday with Wednesday’s routes.
Monday’s and Tuesday’s sanitation routes will also be run on Tuesday in Trumann, Manila, Pocahontas and Wynne.
In Harrisburg and Newport, the Monday garbage routes will be run Tuesday while Tuesday’s routes will be run Wednesday.
The city of Osceola will provide citywide trash pickup on Tuesday.
Shelton Sanitation will run all routes as usual except for the city of Corning. Residents there will have their trash collected on Tuesday.
Waste Connections will operate as usual.
The U.S. Postal Service, federal court, Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration and Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will also be closed.
