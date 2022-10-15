Traveling dinner theater coming to Jonesboro

POCAHONTAS — Lion and Phoenix Productions, the traveling company of the Imperial Dinner Theatre in Pocahontas, will be bringing a family friendly dinner show to Jonesboro on Oct. 22. The melodrama “Countdown at the Fied Piper Saloon -or- The Legend of Johnny Rash,” will be presented at Embassy Suites, 223 Red Wolf Blvd.
The play revolves around the disappearance of Petri Fied owner of the Fied Piper Saloon. Saloon girls Violet (Bj Boyd) and Putrid (Olivia Murray) try to keep the place going while Spitely Snideworth (Shane Cummings) tries to foreclose on Petri’s daughter, Mysti Fied (Jenni Muzzillo), and the hero, Johnny Rash (Garrett Wilbanks), tries to save the day.
