Trent Brown joins FNBC

JONESBORO — Trent Brown has joined FNBC as senior vice president -Northeast Arkansas loan manager. He brings more than 20 years of banking experience and will be based out of FNBC’s Jonesboro office, 2631 Race St.
“We are pleased to have Trent joining us as we continue to grow and develop our footprint in Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas,” said FNBC Community President, Brad Snider. “He is highly involved and respected in our community. Trent is very knowledgeable and has a great background in banking.”
Brown holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance with an emphasis in Corporate Finance from Arkansas State University and completed Graduate Banking School at Louisiana State University. Brown has worked in several banking-related roles in his career, including lending and loan review.
