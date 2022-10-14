Tribute Quartet coming to Horseshoe Bend

Tribute Quartet members, (from left) Gus Gaches, Gary Casto, Josh Singletary and Ian Owens, will perform Oct. 23 at the Music in the Mountains Theatre in the Mall in Horseshoe Bend. The concert is free but a love offering will be collected.

 Submitted photo

HORSESHOE BEND — Tribute Quartet will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Music in the Mountains Theatre in the Mall in Horseshoe Bend. There is no admission charge but a love offering will be collected. There will also be refreshments available. Doxology will begin at 5:30.

Tribute Quartet comprised of Gary Casto, Josh Singletary, Gus Gaches and Ian Owens has performed throughout the U.S., as well as overseas, with several awards and number 1 songs to their credit