Tribute Quartet coming to Horseshoe Bend

HORSESHOE BEND — Tribute Quartet will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Music in the Mountains Theatre in the Mall in Horseshoe Bend. There is no admission charge but a love offering will be collected. There will also be refreshments available. Doxology will begin at 5:30.
Tribute Quartet comprised of Gary Casto, Josh Singletary, Gus Gaches and Ian Owens has performed throughout the U.S., as well as overseas, with several awards and number 1 songs to their credit
