JONESBORO — Tronda Watkins has joined FNBC in Jonesboro as senior commercial lending specialist according to Jonesboro Community President Trent Brown.
She brings over 20 years of banking experience in the Jonesboro market to her new role, where she will support all aspects of the commercial lending process. She brings additional experience in new accounts, customer service, accounting and lending.
“I am pleased to have Tronda join our team of great community bankers,” Brown said. “Tronda’s knowledge coupled with her high level of customer service and professionalism with serve our clients and prospects well.”
Headquartered in Ash Flat, FNBC is a $735 million asset community bank with locations across North Central and Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.
Since opening in 2018, the Jonesboro office has grown to over $80 million in assets and employs 10.
