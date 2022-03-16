Trumann Chamber holds annual banquet

TRUMANN — The Trumann Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet was held March 7 at the Trumann Wildcat Center with 240 members and friends in attendance.
Trumann High School JROTC Cadets opened the meeting with a presentation of the colors and Pledge of Allegiance.
Randy Zook, president and CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas was the keynote speaker.
Mayor Barbara Lewallen acknowledged all who worked or contributed to aid those affected by the December tornado.
Individual community service awards were presented to Anthony Patterson, Citizen of the Year; James Dunman, Youth of the Year; the Rev. John Maley, Chamber Member of the Year; Melisha Harlow, Chamber Board Member of the Year; Chellie Willbanks, Outstanding Educator; and the Rev. Shane Fore, Community Service Citation.
Businesses and organizations recognized for community service were Roach Manufacturing, Lifetime Achievement Award; Arkids Pediatric Day Centers, Business of the Year; Cascio Storage and Warehouse, Excellence in Agriculture; Sonic Drive-In, Taste of Trumann; Trumann Ministerial Alliance, Community Service; and 1st Choice Home Care, Rising Star New Business.
Pleasant Grove Investments and Winfield United received Community Investment Citations.
Volunteers from Southern Bancorp Community Service Team assisted with the meeting.
