TRUMANN — The Trumann community Christmas dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day at the Trumann Sports Complex on Pecan Grove Road.
Meals can be eaten there, carried out or delivered. For delivery call 870-650-1053.
Money is now being collected to buy turkeys and hams. Donation checks made out to Community Christmas Dinner can be sent to Lindsay Miller, 16147 Pecan Grove Lane, Trumann 72472 or First General Baptist Church, 15765 Promised Land Lane, Trumann 72472.
Donations can also be made via PayPal-lindsaycamille@hotmail.com or Venmo-LindsayMiller85. Every penny donated will go to buy meat for the meal.
Volunteers are also needed to help on Christmas Day at the Sports Complex. Those volunteering to help cut meat should be there by 9 a.m. Volunteers helping to serve, deliver meals or clean up should arrive by 10 a.m.
For more info contact Miller at 870-483-3183.
