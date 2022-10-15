TRUMANN — The Trumann Police Department will join law enforcement agencies across Arkansas Oct. 17-23, to remind drivers about the dangers and consequences of texting and distracted driving.
This annual campaign is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” high-visibility enforcement effort.
According to NHTSA, between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. While fatalities from motor-vehicle crashes decreased slightly from 2018, distraction-related fatalities increased by 10 percent.
NHTSA also reported that the number of deaths linked to driver distraction was 3,142 nationwide or almost 9 percent of all fatalities in 2019. This represents a 10 percent increase over the year 2018 or 284 more fatalities. The distraction figure was the largest increase in causes of traffic deaths reported for 2019.
“We aren’t out here for the fun of it,” TPD Capt. Gary W. Henry Sr. said “Texting, messaging, and other forms of distracted driving are increasing habits that put everyone at risk, even those of us in law enforcement. We want drivers to focus on the most important task: hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.”
