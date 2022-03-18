Trumpet students participate in national events

JONESBORO — Trumpet students of Dr. Nairam Simoes, assistant professor of music at Arkansas State University, have been invited to participate in two peer-reviewed and juried national performances.
Six students advanced to the quarterfinals of the small trumpet ensemble division of the National Trumpet Competition at the University of Delaware, starting March 31.
In addition, 11 students were selected to perform in May at the International Trumpet Guild Conference in San Antonio.
According to a press release, the competition in Delaware, the largest of its kind, attracts students from the top music programs in the country.
“By advancing, these students have shown what we hope for from our students – that hard work, dedication to your chosen craft/major, and a desire to constantly improve pay off,” Simoes noted. “Only 40 ensembles were selected to advance.”
The ensemble students advancing to the NTC are:
Blake White of Tullahoma, Tenn.,
Cody Daughertee of Poplar Bluff, Mo.,
Jonathan Dunlap of Springdale,
Grady Fields of Southside,
Carlos Mejia of Springdale
Becca Wertenberger of Bryant.
The 46th annual International Trumpet Guild Conference in San Antonio will begin May 31.
“Students were selected and invited to perform in the ‘Trumpet Prelude’ event,” Simoes explained. “This is a wonderful opportunity for students to perform on an international stage for an audience of their peers and musical heroes.”
Those selected for the San Antonio appearance are:
Audrey Alpha of Olive Branch, Miss.
Chase Bowman of Springdale
Brody King of Nashville, Ark.
Jodie Seaborn of Jonesboro
Ethan Williamson of Nederland, Texas.
That’s alongwith the six students who will compete in Delaware.
