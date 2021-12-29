JONESBORO — Jim Tubbs has joined Glaub Farm Management as a real estate sales associate and farm financial consultant with more than 40 years of experience in agricultural lending and banking.
Prior to joining GFM in 2021, he spent 33 years with Regions Bank, the last five as a Northeast Arkansas market executive.
Prior to this role, he served as a senior sales manager for agricultural and commercial loans, with oversight of the local agricultural loan portfolio.
After earning a bachelor's degree in agribusiness and economics from Arkansas State University, Tubbs started his career as a farm financial consultant with Schaaf, Orr and Co. Ltd., a former Jonesboro-based certified public accounting firm.
He has also completed a number of continuing education programs and leadership programs, as well as serving as a board member or officer in numerous organizations.
He is a recipient of the Arkansas State Distinguished Alumni in Agribusiness Award.
