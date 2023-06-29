JONESBORO — Independence Day, the 4th of July, will be Tuesday and government offices at all levels will be closed in celebration.
A number of counties and cities have opted to take additional time off.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
JONESBORO — Independence Day, the 4th of July, will be Tuesday and government offices at all levels will be closed in celebration.
A number of counties and cities have opted to take additional time off.
County offices in Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Sharp will close both Monday and Tuesday, as will city offices in Manila.
Cross County offices will close at noon Monday as will those in the city of Harrisburg.
A number of cities will be altering the garbage collection schedules for the holiday.
In Jonesboro, both garbage and recycling routes for Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday, along with Wednesday’s route. This will also be the case for sanitation routes in Walnut Ridge, Marked Tree, Pocahontas and Wynne. Cities serviced by Marck will also have Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s routes combined.
In Manila, although city offices will be closed both Monday and Tuesday, the city will run the regular Monday sanitation route while Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s routes will be combined on Wednesday.
Tuesday routes will roll over to Wednesday in the cities of Hoxie, Newport and Osceola, while Paragould will roll Tuesday’s route back to Monday.
In Harrisburg, Monday’s garbage route will run Wednesday, while Tuesday’s will run Thursday. Customers of Shelton Sanitation and Waste Connections will see no interruption of services.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, as well as state government and federal offices, will close on Tuesday only.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.