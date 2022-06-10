JONESBORO — Each year on June 14, the American Red Cross joins blood collection organizations around the world to celebrate World Blood Donor Day, which recognizes the importance of a safe and stable blood supply and the donors who make it possible.
Nearly 2.5 million people volunteer to give blood and platelets every year with the Red Cross, but according to the organization, blood donations decline in late spring and early summer, especially during holiday weeks, like Memorial Day and Independence Day.
As a thank-you for donating at this time, all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, they will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming area blood drives include:
Wednesday – 12:30-5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 701 W. Third St., Corning.
Thursday – 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Walnut St., Walnut Ridge; and 1-6 p.m., Wynne Church of Christ, 916 E. Bridges Ave.Walnut Ridge.
Friday – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 809 E. Main St., Blytheville.
June 18 – 12:30-5:30 p.m., Parker Park Community Center, 1506 N. Church St., Jonesboro.
June 21 – noon-4 p.m., Hoxie New Life Cathedral, 809 S.W. Broad St.; and 1-5 p.m., Ruddle Road Church of God, 1400 Ruddle Road, Blytheville.
June 24 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m., First National Bank Paragould, 200 W. Court St.
June 27 – 1:30-5:30 p.m., Osceola Chamber of Commerce, 116 N. Maple St.
June 28 – 12:30-5:30 p.m., Cherokee Village United Methodist Church, 21 Otter Drive.
June 30 – 8 a.m.-5 p.m., St Bernards Medical Center, 225 E. Washington Ave., Jonesboro.
