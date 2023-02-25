Two concerts scheduled for A-State

JONESBORO — The violin-piano duo Opus Two will perform at 2 p.m., March 5, in Riceland Hall of Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive as part of the Lecture-Concert Series at Arkansas State University.
Opus Two has been internationally recognized for its performance excellence as well as its commitment to expanding the violin-piano duo repertoire, according to Dr. Ed Owen, chair of the Lecture-Concert Committee at A-State.
Winners of the U.S. Information Agency’s Artistic Ambassador Auditions, violinist William Terwilliger and pianist Andrew Cooperstock have performed across six continents, including engagements at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, St. John’s Smith Square in London, Wagner Hall in Riga, Latvia, and American Church in Paris.
The duo also has presented master classes worldwide from Juilliard to the China Central Conservatory, and they have served on the faculties of the Saarburg, Germany, International Music Festival and School and the International Concerto Festival in the Czech Republic.
A-State music students will have an opportunity to participate in a masterclass with the duo at 5 p.m. the same day, also in Riceland Hall.
Champions of American music, Opus Two has recorded a critically-acclaimed series of single-composer discs dedicated to the music of Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, Paul Schoenfield, Lowell Liebermann, and Leonard Bernstein.
On March 7, The Quapaw Quartet will also perform as part of the Lecture-Concert Series. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in Riceland Hall. It was rescheduled from January when the weather forced a postponement.
Founded in 1980 as the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s resident string quartet, the Quapaw Quartet provides musical and educational entertainment to thousands each year, from school programs to full-length recitals.
“A highlight of their performance here will be ‘Five Folksongs in Counterpoint’ by Arkansas-born composer Florence Price, the first African American woman to have her music performed by a major symphony orchestra, Dr. Ed Owen, professor of music and Lecture-Concert Committee chair said. “This is a concert not to be missed; those attending will be amazed and inspired by their artistry.”
The group’s program will also include “String Quartet in D minor, Op. 56, ‘Voces Intimae’ ” by Jean Sibelius, and “Attaboy,” arranged by Charlotte Crosmer.
A-State music students will have an opportunity to participate in a masterclass with members of the quartet at 4 p.m. in Riceland Hall.
Admission is free to all events in the Lecture-Concert Series. For more details, one may contact the Department of Music at 870-972-2094.
