Two concerts scheduled for A-State

Opus Two is one of two musical performances scheduled at Arkansas State University in early March as part of the university’s Lecture-Concert Series. The violin-piano duo will perform at 2 p.m. March 5, and the Quapaw Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 7. Both concerts are free and will be held in Riceland Hall of Fowler Center on the A-State campus.

 Courtesy of A-State

Opus Two has been internationally recognized for its performance excellence as well as its commitment to expanding the violin-piano duo repertoire, according to Dr. Ed Owen, chair of the Lecture-Concert Committee at A-State.