NEWPORT — The 13th Annual Delta Arts Festival set for June 3-4 will bring 200 visual artists, 40 authors, 27 concerts and 10 film screenings to downtown Newport.
A two-square-block area will feature 16 separate venues, all within a convenient walking distance. According to a press release from the Newport Economic Development Commission, the festival has grown into the largest multi-disciplinary event in Arkansas.
The visual arts booths will contain fine art, woodworking and craft arts and include work by artists from Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas. There will also be four free adult workshops, four free youth workshops and a youth art contest.
Authors from Arkansas, Florida and Missouri will be available to interact with visitors and read from their favorite works over the two days. The literary portion of the show will feature a wide variety of genres and two workshops for aspiring writers.
Blues, country, rock, heavy metal, gospel and Christian music featured on four stages will all be part of the music portion of the festival. Two music workshops will also be offered to anyone who is interested.
The Delta Arts Festival is working with the Arkansas Cinema Society to provide a screening of up to 10 films during the event including short films, student films and feature-length films. The festival will also feature at least one workshop dedicated to a component of film production.
The screenings will be held in the new Jane Parnell Performing Arts Hall, 422 Front St.
Five restaurants and a number of food trucks will be offering food during the event.
The festivals of books and visual arts begin at noon June 3 and at 10 a.m. June 4. Music kicks off at 3 p.m. on the 3rd and noon on the 4th. The cinema festival will begin at 1:30 on June 3 and 10 a.m. June 4.
A full schedule of events for each portion of the festival as well as a festival map are available online at www.deltaartsfestival.com.
