JONESBORO — Thanksgiving Day will be celebrated Thursday and public offices throughout the area will be closed, most will close Friday as well.
County offices in Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp will all be closed both Thursday and Friday.
City offices in Jonesboro, Hoxie, Marked Tree, Brookland, Harrisburg, Trumann, Newport, Hardy, Osceola, Manila, Pocahontas, Wynne, Corning and Piggott will all be closed Thursday and Friday as well as some city offices in Paragould. However, the Paragould Sanitation Department will be open Friday so the only change to trash collection will be that both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s routes will run Wednesday.
The city of Walnut Ridge will close for Thursday only with Thursday’s garbage collected Friday and Friday’s collected on Nov. 28.
In Jonesboro, the sanitation schedule for trash will be changed so that Thursday’s trash will be picked up Monday, Nov. 28, and Friday’s route will run Nov. 29. Monday’s and Tuesday’s routes will run Nov. 30 with Tuesday’s route continuing with Wednesday’s route on Dec. 1.
Thursday’s route will run Dec. 2 and Friday’s route will run Dec. 3.
For recyclables, the fourth Thursday route will run Nov. 28 and the fourth Friday route will run Nov. 29.
In the cities of Hoxie, Marked Tree and Trumann, the Thursday trash routes will run Wednesday.
Newport will have citywide garbage collection on Wednesday and Osceola will have citywide pickup on Nov. 28.
In Manila and Wynne both Thursday’s and Friday’s sanitation routes will run on Nov. 28 with Monday’s and Tuesday’s routes moving to Nov. 29.
The city of Pocahontas will run Wednesday’s and Thursday’s trash routes on Wednesday and Friday’s and Monday’s routes on Nov. 28.
There will be no changes to sanitation routes in Harrisburg or Brookland.
Cities served by Shelton Sanitation will see both Thursday’s and Friday’s routes collected Friday, while Waste Connections will collect Thursday’s routes on Friday and Friday’s routes on Saturday.
State offices like the Department of Finance and Administration will be closed both Thursday and Friday, while federal offices like the U.S. Postal Service and federal court will be closed Thursday only.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will close Thursday and Friday.
