Two exhibitions to open at Bradbury Art Museum

JONESBORO — Bradbury Art Museum in the Fowler Center at Arkansas State University, 201 Olympic Drive, has announced the opening Thursday of the 27th year of the Delta National Small Prints Exhibition. A solo exhibition by Houston-based interdisciplinary printmaker Lauren Kussro will also open and a reception for both exhibitions is set for 5 p.m. Thursday. The exhibitions will continue through March 29.
DNSPE, founded in 1996, is an annual juried print exhibition that features contemporary printmakers from around the world.
This year, BAM received applications from six nations and 42 U.S. states. DNSPE remains central to the museum’s identity as an institution.
This exhibition allows BAM to engage with artists from all over the world, just as it has allowed the museum’s audience to experience both national and international contemporary printmaking each year over the course of the last 27 years.
Because this exhibition is designed to be a survey of contemporary printmaking in many forms, there are very few restrictions on what artists may submit. DNSPE thus features both traditional and experimental forms of printmaking. The show also welcomes both established and emerging artists, from students to master printers.
This year’s juror was Jenn Bratovich, director of exhibitions and programming at Print Center New York, formerly International Print Center New York, a non-profit exhibition space dedicated to the exploration of printmaking.
The Kussro exhibition, “Delectable Garden” is an exhibition of printmaking, sculpture and installation, using materials in ways that test the boundaries of what printmaking can be.
BAM viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free. For more information, call 870-972-3765.
