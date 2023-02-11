Two exhibitions to open at Bradbury Art Museum

“Foul Bite Happy Accident,” an intaglio and chine collé by Yuji Hiratsuka is among the prints included in the Delta National Small Prints exhibition which opens Thursday at Bradbury Art Museum in the Fowler Center at Arkansas State University. A solo exhibition by Houston-based interdisciplinary printmaker Lauren Kussro will also open. Both exhibitions will continue through March 29.

 Courtesy of BAM

JONESBORO — Bradbury Art Museum in the Fowler Center at Arkansas State University, 201 Olympic Drive, has announced the opening Thursday of the 27th year of the Delta National Small Prints Exhibition. A solo exhibition by Houston-based interdisciplinary printmaker Lauren Kussro will also open and a reception for both exhibitions is set for 5 p.m. Thursday. The exhibitions will continue through March 29.

DNSPE, founded in 1996, is an annual juried print exhibition that features contemporary printmakers from around the world.