ASH FLAT — Allan Baldridge and Garrett Kissinger were recently promoted in the risk department of FNBC.
Baldridge was promoted to assistant vice president, loan quality assurance analyst, and Kissinger was promoted to assistant vice president, credit analyst manager.
“Allan and Garrett are valued and trusted members of our risk department,” Chief Risk Officer Dana Batterton said in the announcement. “They have been instrumental in managing our credit risk as our organization has grown over the past decade, and I look forward to working alongside them as they continue their career growth at FNBC.”
Baldridge joined FNBC in 2006 and has spent most of his career working in loan and credit review. He has completed several certifications relating to loan quality assurance, including a commercial loan management certification through Omega. He has also completed coursework through Arkansas State University.
Originally from Hardy, Baldridge now resides in Batesville and has one adult daughter and a new grandson.
Kissinger began his career as a credit analyst with FNBC in 2012. He has a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Master of Business Administration from Arkansas State University. He has also completed several RMA certifications for credit analysis and loan portfolio management, along with commercial loan management certification through Omega.
Kissinger is a native of Salem and has two children, Lilly and Lawson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.