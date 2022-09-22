FAYETTEVILLE — The National Institute of Standards and Technology, via an application from the RAPID Manufacturing Institute, awarded the University of Arkansas $699,604 to improve a Wi-Fi nano-biosensor that will be used in a palm-sized, low-cost and wireless SARS-COV-II detection system.

Ryan Tian, an associate professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry, is the principal investigator. The detection system is anticipated to be the first of its kind, delivering not just more accurate positive and negative results in real-time, but also confirming whether the coronavirus variants are alive (infectious) or dead (noninfectious).