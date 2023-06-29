FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas Professional and Workforce Development division is pairing with DroneUp, a drone technology company, to offer online training for drone pilots who have already received FAA certification and want to take their skills to the next level.
The self-paced, online course titled “Drone Flight Crew Fundamentals” will give drone pilots with a remote pilot certification (Part 107) from the FAA stronger skills in communication, teamwork and leadership to prepare them to join or lead flight teams for uncrewed aircraft systems. The 20-hour course is designed to teach pilots to fly drone operations safely and effectively while minimizing risk.
Those who complete the course with a score of 70 percent or greater are guaranteed a job interview with DroneUp. Participants are also invited to apply for federal funding that would pay for the course through the Reimagine Arkansas Workforce Project.
The course is available to existing FAA Part 107 pilots with some experience in the unmanned aircraft system industry looking to move out of freelancing into a full-time position; drone small business owners and solo pilots looking to gain more knowledge to expand their team or further build their business; or individuals with military experience looking to make a career transition or move into a management or leadership position within the unmanned aircraft system industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.