FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas Professional and Workforce Development division is pairing with DroneUp, a drone technology company, to offer online training for drone pilots who have already received FAA certification and want to take their skills to the next level.

The self-paced, online course titled “Drone Flight Crew Fundamentals” will give drone pilots with a remote pilot certification (Part 107) from the FAA stronger skills in communication, teamwork and leadership to prepare them to join or lead flight teams for uncrewed aircraft systems. The 20-hour course is designed to teach pilots to fly drone operations safely and effectively while minimizing risk.