LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education has announced that the U.S. Department of Labor recently approved the Arkansas Teacher Residency Apprenticeship Program, making it one of only eight in the country to receive the national designation.

Arkansas’ program, which is designed to increase the teacher pipeline, is one pathway through the Arkansas Teacher Residency Model. Through the apprenticeship program, which will launch next fall, participants will serve as apprentices at schools while earning a wage. Upon completion, the apprentice will have a four-year degree, a teaching license, and a nationally-recognized apprenticeship certification.