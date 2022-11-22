LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education has announced that the U.S. Department of Labor recently approved the Arkansas Teacher Residency Apprenticeship Program, making it one of only eight in the country to receive the national designation.
Arkansas’ program, which is designed to increase the teacher pipeline, is one pathway through the Arkansas Teacher Residency Model. Through the apprenticeship program, which will launch next fall, participants will serve as apprentices at schools while earning a wage. Upon completion, the apprentice will have a four-year degree, a teaching license, and a nationally-recognized apprenticeship certification.
U.S. Department of Labor program approval allows the state to use $2.2 million in federal apprenticeship dollars to cover tuition costs up to $12,000 per participant for juniors and seniors and $2,500 per semester for master or lead designated teachers who will serve as journeymen and mentors the apprentices. ADE’s program will fund up to 100 apprentices for freshmen and sophomores and an additional 100 for juniors and seniors.
Educator preparation programs will work with school districts to align programs to districts’ needs and provide a pipeline of qualified students for the program.
They also will provide related technical instruction to meet the requirements of the apprenticeship program.
Districts will select and hire apprentices to fill current needs within the district, as well as provide 10 to 20 hours of face-to-face assistance for students. The salary will be a progressive wage starting at $15 an hour and include benefits and credit toward teacher retirement. Districts also will provide a master or lead designated teacher to mentor the apprentice.
ADE will host six trainings for districts, education service cooperatives and educator preparation programs.
To learn more about the program, visit the Arkansas Teacher Residency Model webpage at bit.ly/3O8UmJy or bit.ly/ 3UQMAGI.
