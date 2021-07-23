LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced its spring 2021 graduates.
Nearly 1,260 degrees were awarded for the spring 2021 semester.
Area students who graduated listed by city include:
Hardy: Amy Clay-Thomas, Juris Doctor in Law.
Imboden: Violet Ponder, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Jonesboro: Jeffery Adam, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice; David Cline, Bachelor of Science in Physics; Alexandria Mills, Bachelor of Social Work; and Olgaaurora Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry.
Keiser: Kayla Jarrett, Bachelor of Science in K-12 Health and Physical Education.
Manila: Hannah Tyler, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Paragould: Sarah Bayird, Juris Doctor in Law; Ty Gordon, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice; Cassidy Mitchell, Master of Public Service; and Logan Sellen, Bachelor of Science in Physics and Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Arts
Trumann: Melissa Jones, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.
Wilson: Taylor White, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.