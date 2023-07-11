LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced its spring 2023 graduates.
Jonesboro students graduating included:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 11, 2023 @ 3:23 pm
LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced its spring 2023 graduates.
Jonesboro students graduating included:
Ursula Anchondo who graduated with an Associate of Science in American sign language studies.
Milena Diaz who earned a Master of Social Work.
Paragould students included:
Haden Irvin, who earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies.
Rachel Irvin, who earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies.
Tara Vance who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in middle childhood education.
Other area students graduating included:
Maegan Hollaway of Hardy, with a Master of Social Work.
Makayla Allman of Piggott, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance performance.
Linda Anderson of Pocahontas, with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.
Jacquelyn Arnold, also of Pocahontas with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art
Eireona Flowers of Blytheville, with a Bachelor of Science in health education and promotion.
Rondaishia McNeal of Osceola, with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Ethan Webster of Leachville with a Bachelor of Business Administration in management.
Morgan Irby of Wynne, with an Associate of Applied Science in nursing.
Khortni Roddy of Newport with an Associate of Science in law enforcement.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.