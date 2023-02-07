LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced the honor rolls for the fall 2022 semester.
The chancellor’s list, which recognizes students who earn at least nine credit hours and have at least a 3.9 GPA included Robert Rainwater of Jonesboro, Ashlynn Pate and Tara Vance, both of Paragould, Makayla Allman of Piggott, Linda Anderson of Pocahontas, Madison Crawley of Maynard, Kelsey Miller of Highland and Paula Stroud of Wynne.
