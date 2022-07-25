LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock recently awarded about 1,075 degrees for the spring 2022 semester.
Jonesboro students who graduated include Latia Cole with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, Latambria Hampton with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Gage Pipkin with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Arts.
Ian Goodrich of Bono earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Melody Couch of Lake City earned a Graduate Certificate in Learning Systems Technology.
Paragould graduates included Harley Barnett with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, Claudia Loyd with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and Karson Oakes with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Other area students graduating included Willa Berry of Pocahontas with a Bachelor of Arts in Art as well as a Technical Certificate in Graphic Design, Rylee Nesbitt of Wynne with a Master of Social Work in Social Work, Summer Taylor of Walnut Ridge with a Master of Social Work in Social Work and Ethan Webster of Leachville with an Associate of Arts in General Studies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.