LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas Little Rock recently announced its spring 2022 chancellor’s and dean’s lists, recognizing students with superior academic performance in a semester.
To be eligible for the chancellor’s list, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 GPA.
Area students who made the UALR chancellor’s list include Ursula Anchondo of Jonesboro; Zane Neves of Bono; Ashlynn Allen, Karson Oakes and Claudia Loyd, all of Paragould; Ethan Webster of Leachville; Makayla Allman of Piggott and Kelsey Miller of Highland.
To be on the dean’s list, students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain a 3.5 to 3.89 GPA.
Area students who made the dean’s list include Latambria Hampton, Ashley Judd, Caleb McQuay and Jacob Weatherley, all of Jonesboro; Brianna Gibson of Brookland; Ian Goodrich of Bono; Ruth Rodriguez of Paragould; Chassidy Crawford of Keiser; Tanya Cribbs of Wynne; Faith Dollman of Newport; Cory Eheart of Williford; Crystal Justice of Hardy and Cory Turner of Leachville.
