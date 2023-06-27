LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas Little Rock has announced the spring 2023 chancellor’s and dean’s lists, recognizing students with superior academic performance.
To be eligible for the chancellor’s list, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 GPA.
Area UALR students who made the Chancellor’s List include Rene Judd, Caleb McQuay and Robert Rainwater, all of Jonesboro, Tara Vance of Paragould, Makayla Allman of Piggott, Jacquelyn Arnold of Pocahontas, Bari Collard of Blytheville, Chassidy Crawford of Keiser, Madison Crawley of Maynard and Kelsey Miller of Highland.
To be on the dean’s list, students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.
Area students who made the dean’s list include Brianna Gibson of Brookland, Jessica Stull of Monette, Machaela Conner and Ruth Rodriguez, both of Paragould, Camelia Eheart of Williford, Taylor Henderson of Newport and Paula Stroud of Wynne.
