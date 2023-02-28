LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced its graduates for the fall 2022 semester.
Jonesboro graduates include Alexandria Ragsdale with a Master of Arts in Professional and Technical Writing, Ross Regan with a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration, Kevin Seals and Unika Seals, both with a Master of Education in Learning Systems Technology; Jackelyn Britt with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Gabrielle Roberts and Anabelen Rodriguez, both with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
