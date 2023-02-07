LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for its Pathways Academy program for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Pathways Academy is an educational and community engagement program that focuses on preparing K-12 students for opportunities in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health sciences disciplines.
This year the program will be expanded to include Jonesboro with a RAMP-UP program which covers grades nine through 12.
The programming features a series of camps that provide hands-on experiences such as science experiments, engineering challenges and healthy-snack preparation. RAMP-UP students will engage in community-based research projects and will be invited to present their work at a summer research symposium in August.
This year’s theme will be “Innovators, Thinkers and Tinkerers,” with a curriculum that focuses on technology in medicine. The Jonesboro camp is scheduled for June 12-23 and applications will be accepted through March 15.
