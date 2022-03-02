LITTLE ROCK — According to an announcement released Tuesday, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences recently became the only institution in Arkansas and among the first in the country to gain national accreditation of its Clinical Informatics Fellowship Program for physicians.
The fellowship accreditation comes from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education providing 10 years of continued accreditation pending annual program reviews.
Clinical informatics is a new and growing field that aims to improve patient health outcomes by applying the latest advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital health and other technologies.
Offering two years of training, the program was established in 2020 by UAMS in partnership with Arkansas Children’s Hospital. It began with two fellows and now has five. The accreditation was preceded by an initial trial period and an on-site inspection by an accreditor.
