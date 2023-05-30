LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has announced its graduates for the spring 2023 semester.
Area graduates are listed by degree.
Doctor of Medicine – Mason Speir of Highland, Austin Aquino, Benjamin Blaske, Benjamin Curry, Jack Merten and Sara Sustich, all of Jonesboro, Kyle Jackson of Lafe, Natalie Austin of Lake City, Muhammad Chauhan of Newport, Colin Carr, Garrett Graham and Conner Webb, all of Paragould, Jedidiah Whitt and Taylor Wilson, both of Trumann, and Anna Mears of Wynne.
College of Nursing degrees – Tori Beach of Jonesboro and Ranique Daniel of Marked Tree.
The following graduates are listed by degree program.
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene – Alexis Talley of Jonesboro.
Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science – Natalie Bundren of Wynne.
Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Imaging Sciences – Alese Roberson of Jonesboro.
Master of Physician Assistant Studies – Isabella Wood of Jonesboro.
Master of Science Communication Sciences and Disorders – Olivia Young of Paragould.
Doctor of Pharmacy – Michael Frederick and Claudia Raffo, both of Jonesboro, Caleb Reinhart of Manila, Jasiha Welch of Newport and Kyle Wheeless of Pocahontas.
Master of Health Administration – Destiney Walker of Wynne.
Master of Public Health – Edgar Ellis and Sara Sustich, both of Jonesboro.
Master of Science Clinical Nutrition – Caitlin Cothern of Jonesboro.
