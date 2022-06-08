LITTLE ROCK — The UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute is implementing a new statewide patient navigation program to help cancer patients across the state access needed prevention, screening, treatment and support services. The program serves all Arkansans regardless of provider.
Cancer patient navigation programs have emerged over the last decade as an effective strategy in improving patient access to the full continuum of cancer care. The program is a key piece of the UAMS Cancer Institute’s progress toward becoming a National Cancer Institute-designed cancer center.
The current cancer navigation program consists of a nine-member team of nurse navigators and locally placed community health experts who provide a broad range of support, including appointment scheduling for screenings, tests, follow-up visits and other physician recommended care; health education; patient and caregiver navigation to social support services; and clinical trial access.
Area patient navigators are Misty Bridger in Jonesboro and Elizabeth Rodriguez in Batesville.
Christina McSperritt and Alisha Howell serve as nurse navigators, helping patients through the treatment process by connecting them to resources and information to make informed decisions.
To connect with a navigator, patients may call 1-855-569-3691 or email coe@uams.edu. A physician referral is not required.
The program is informed by a 15-member community advisory board consisting of cancer survivors, caregivers, doctors, nurses and community leaders.
