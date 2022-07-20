LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences recently received a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture that will go towards the purchase of equipment to provide long-distance learning opportunities to 36 sites around the state, including six prisons.
The $737,882 grant, awarded to the UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation, will be matched by $110,700 in funds from UAMS.
According to the institute, nearly half of the state’s population lives in rural areas with insufficient access to medical providers. These areas rely on digital health and distance-learning equipment, some of which haven’t been updated in over a decade.
The portable carts will include a touch-screen monitor, keyboard and mouse as well as a webcam, microphone and speakers. The equipment can be used to display information or connected to a computer to share content in meetings.
The equipment, provided through the USDA’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine program, will provide medical centers and penal facilities with unlimited access to health and recreational programming that was previously inaccessible.
“We are happy to provide this equipment to our partner organizations and thankful to the USDA for their support,” Dr. Joseph Sanford, director of the UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation said in the announcement.
Along with hospitals in Helena, Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Crossett, Warren and other rural areas around the state, the digital health equipment will be installed later this year in the Tucker Unit, Varner Prison, the Delta Regional Unit in Dermott, North Central Prison in Calico Rock, the McPherson Unit in Newport and the Mississippi County Work Re-Entry facility in Luxora.
The carts will allow the prisons to partner with higher-learning institutes and other groups to offer college courses and GED training in addition to recreational offerings and substance use and sexual violence recovery programs.
“This grant expands programming opportunities for those housed at the Varner, North Central, Tucker, Delta Regional and McPherson units and the Mississippi County Work Release Center,” Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said. “The tele-video carts will allow inmates to virtually participate in programs otherwise unavailable at their facilities. Additionally, the technology will extend training options for staff, who will be able to attend training sessions, presentations, and lectures regardless of geographical distance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.