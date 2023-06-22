LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has received a five-year renewal of funding under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services AHEC Point of Service Maintenance and Enhancement grant, which will benefit programs administered by UAMS Regional Campuses.
UAMS will receive about $1.15 million during the grant year that ends Aug. 31, with $1.15 million provided in equal share by UAMS. The university is projected to receive $11.5 million, with 50 percent provided by nongovernment funds, during the grant’s five-year term.
With the renewed funding, UAMS plans to broaden the promotion of health professions to students in Arkansas and increase awareness of various health careers, including physicians, physician assistants, nurses, sonographers, genetics counselors and behavioral health care providers.
The grant will also fund outreach programs that benefit youths and health-care students each year, providing exposure to health careers in rural areas. These initiatives include the Medical Applications of Science for Health (MASH) program, the Community Health Applied in Medical Public Service (CHAMPS) program, Pathways Academy and the AHEC Scholars program.
The grant is part of the Area Health Education Centers program, a federal initiative created in 1971 to recruit, train and retain health professionals in underserved areas. Arkansas’ AHEC program, now called UAMS Regional Campuses, was founded in 1973 to encourage UAMS medical school graduates to remain in the state, as well as to help address the state’s shortage and uneven distribution of primary care physicians.
“Through the years, these AHEC grants have been instrumental in allowing us to diversify our interprofessional faculty teams, solidify our long-term commitment to health career recruitment efforts, and enhance the quality of training opportunities for students across our Regional Campuses,” Robin Howell, senior program manager for UAMS Regional Campuses said in the press release.
This program is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a five-year award totaling $11,540,000 with 50 percent financed with nongovernmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. government.
UAMS includes UAMS Health, a statewide health system that includes the Family Medical Center at 311 E. Matthews St. in Jonesboro; Kids First, 221 Lindley Lane in Newport; and Kids First, 410 Camp Road in Pocahontas.
