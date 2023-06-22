LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has received a five-year renewal of funding under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services AHEC Point of Service Maintenance and Enhancement grant, which will benefit programs administered by UAMS Regional Campuses.

UAMS will receive about $1.15 million during the grant year that ends Aug. 31, with $1.15 million provided in equal share by UAMS. The university is projected to receive $11.5 million, with 50 percent provided by nongovernment funds, during the grant’s five-year term.