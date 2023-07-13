LITTLE ROCK — The Federal Communications Commission has awarded the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences $1 million to fund outreach for the commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which helps ensure that households across America have access to broadband internet.

The program helps households struggling to pay for internet service. The benefit provides up to $30 per month for internet service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet purchased through participating providers.