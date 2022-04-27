LITTLE ROCK — Three grants in six months from the National Institutes of Health are helping University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences researcher Hari Eswaran explore promising noninvasive methods for diagnosing serious fetal health conditions.
The grants total $4.4 million and support his pioneering work with sensor arrays that can reveal important functional details of fetal development in the later stages of pregnancy.
The NIH grants are just part of Eswaran’s externally supported research, which totals $12.8 million in active funding.
Eswaran is a professor and vice chair for research in the College of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and director of research at the UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation.
His use of innovative, noninvasive imaging technology known as magnetoencephalography allows clinicians to visualize changes in the functional activities of developing organs of the fetus and the stress imposed on the mother’s tissues and organs during pregnancy and childbirth.
Called an optically-pumped magnetometer, the device initially will be tested for its effectiveness in detecting fetal heart conditions.
Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defects, affecting nearly 1 percent or about 40,000 births each year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Eswaran’s preliminary data from earlier OPM testing was used to secure the NIH grant.
“We found that the OPM device performed just as well as the existing technology,” Eswaran noted. Ultimately, he hopes that hospitals around the globe will soon be able to purchase the more affordable fetal testing machine.
“It has always been my dream to have a device that is much smaller and much less expensive than our current system,” he added. “The upfront cost and cost of operation right now are such drawbacks that today only a few hospitals in the world have one.”
Currently, a mammoth cryogenic liquid helium-cooled machine that requires a magnetically shielded room, the superconducting quantum interference device array for reproductive assessment, is the world’s gold standard for noninvasive assessments of fetal development, but the new OPM system may be a potential low-cost alternative.
The older system costs about $2 million compared with $200,000 for a new OPM system, Eswaran said.
The cost of the liquid helium to cool the current system’s sensors is about $6,000 a month.
The OPM system’s sensors can be placed closest to where the fetus is positioned in the womb.
This means fewer sensors are needed. The current device has 151 sensors while the OPM device has just 24.
